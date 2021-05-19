EP 2454-6PM BREAKING: Michigan Judge Shuts Down Antrim County Election Fraud Case 

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Michigan’s 13th District Judge Kevin A. Elsenheimer made a big decision today about whether the 2020 election voter fraud case can move forward in the courts. 100 Percent Fed Up reports – Matt DePerno, the attorney for William Bailey, the plaintiff in the Antrim County election fraud case, was dealt a big blow today when Judge Elsenheimer squashed the lawsuit. DePerno has worked tirelessly to gather evidence of voter fraud. DePerno has uncovered multiple ways in which the election results could have been manipulated or compromised in the November 2020 election. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17695
Special Guest: JIM HOFT - The Gateway Pundit was originally founded in 2004 as TheGatewayPundit/blogspot.com by Jim Hoft who is the Editor of TGP. At the time the site primary wrote brief introductions and linked to other content producers serving as a hub for important current events in the political and media sphere. The site was established for readers tired of limited options and a politicized establishment media. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
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