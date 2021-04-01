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Scott Jensen - Full Interview - Planet Lockdown
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75 views • April 01, 2021
This interview with Scott Jensen, the doctor and state senator from Minnesota is one fo the first interviews shot for the film. We went out to a small town an hour outside of Minneapolis to speak with him about his experiences of death certificates related to COVID19, his experience being a doctor and senator during these trying times. A man of integrity, a sense of responcibility and an example to follow. It was a great inspiration to hear his thoughts.
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Please donate to the project. Your contribution makes a real difference.
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/donate/
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https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
Share and enjoy!
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