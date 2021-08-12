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Biden accuser speaks out: 'Now it's his turn'
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520 views • August 12, 2021
Tara Reade, an accuser of President Joe Biden, speaks out to Newsmax in wake of the scathing report and subsequent resignation of NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, and why she is still motivated to fight for justice not only for herself but for many other victms. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax
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