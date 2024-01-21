Parashah 1: Bereshit-In The Beginning

• The Law, or Yahuah’s instructions for us, have been around

for a long time…since the beginning.

• Yes, you are your brother’s keeper.

• Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.

• We’ve been lied to, and it continues and intensifies.





