Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Democratic Party has 'ordained its candidate' like a 3rd world country
channel image
GalacticStorm
2227 Subscribers
Shop now
40 views
Published Yesterday

RFK  Jr: The Democratic Party has 'ordained its candidate'.  Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. says the Democratic Party is doing 'everything it can to disenfranchise people' ahead of the 2024 presidential election

Keywords
foxrfk jrdemocrat party

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket