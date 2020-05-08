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CRUSADE OF PRAYERS 124-158
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24 views • May 08, 2020
Crusade Prayer (158) Protect me from the one world religion
Dear Jesus, protect me from the evil of the new one world religion, which does not come from You. Sustain me on my journey to freedom, along the path to Your Holy Kingdom.
Keep me in union with You, whenever I am tormented and forced to swallow lies, which are spread by Your enemies to destroy souls.
Help me to withstand persecution, to remain firm to the True Word of God against false doctrines and other sacrileges, which I may be forced to accept.
Through the gift of my free will, take me into the Domain of Your Kingdom, to enable me to stand up and proclaim the Truth, when it will be declared to be a lie.
Never let me falter, hesitate or run away in fear, in the face of persecution. Help me to remain firm and steadfast to the Truth for as long as I live. Amen.
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2016/03/08/litanies-and-crusade-prayers/
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Christogifts is the Official supplier for all the Book of Truth books, which contain all of the messages given to Maria Divine Mercy. The Crusade of Prayer books, Medal of Salvation, Scapular of the Seal of the Living God and with each purchase you receive a Seal of the Living God.
You can be assured of their safe and secure website and prompt shipping.
Please visit the sites for your country
ChristoUSA.com
ChristoCanada.com
Christogifts.com for all other international orders
https://www.christogifts.com
Dear Jesus, protect me from the evil of the new one world religion, which does not come from You. Sustain me on my journey to freedom, along the path to Your Holy Kingdom.
Keep me in union with You, whenever I am tormented and forced to swallow lies, which are spread by Your enemies to destroy souls.
Help me to withstand persecution, to remain firm to the True Word of God against false doctrines and other sacrileges, which I may be forced to accept.
Through the gift of my free will, take me into the Domain of Your Kingdom, to enable me to stand up and proclaim the Truth, when it will be declared to be a lie.
Never let me falter, hesitate or run away in fear, in the face of persecution. Help me to remain firm and steadfast to the Truth for as long as I live. Amen.
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2016/03/08/litanies-and-crusade-prayers/
-----------------------
Christogifts is the Official supplier for all the Book of Truth books, which contain all of the messages given to Maria Divine Mercy. The Crusade of Prayer books, Medal of Salvation, Scapular of the Seal of the Living God and with each purchase you receive a Seal of the Living God.
You can be assured of their safe and secure website and prompt shipping.
Please visit the sites for your country
ChristoUSA.com
ChristoCanada.com
Christogifts.com for all other international orders
https://www.christogifts.com
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