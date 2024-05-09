Create New Account
Another truthful testimony 💉👊🔥
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

BREAKING:

The Government Is Now Admitting That The Increase In Heart Disease And Excess Deaths Are Due To COVID Vaccines.

Doctor Thomas Levy:

"Vaccines are causing heart injury in at least 2.8% of people who received the Covid injections"

"7 MILLION Americans now have hearts damaged by COVID vaccines"

🚨🚨🚨

