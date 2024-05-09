Another truthful testimony 💉👊🔥

BREAKING:



The Government Is Now Admitting That The Increase In Heart Disease And Excess Deaths Are Due To COVID Vaccines.



Doctor Thomas Levy:



"Vaccines are causing heart injury in at least 2.8% of people who received the Covid injections"



"7 MILLION Americans now have hearts damaged by COVID vaccines"



🚨🚨🚨

Source @Dark II Light 💜

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/