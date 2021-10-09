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Tragedy and Hope 101 interview with author Joe Plummer
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16 views • October 09, 2021
The Deep End episode 006 features an interview with author Joseph Plummer on his recent book "Tragedy and Hope 101: The Illusion of Justice, Freedom and Democracy" which summarizes Carroll Quigley's "The Anglo-American Establishment" and "Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time". You can get Joe's book at: http://joeplummer.com/tragedy-and-hope-made-easy.html
Notes, References, and Links for this interview: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/the-deep-end-joseph-plummer-tragedy-and-hope-101/
To Learn more, search the History Blueprint as you digest this interview:
https://webbrain.com/brainpage/brain/D36749F1-3A40-09FA-957F-41294B88CB70#-8796
To Purchase the History Blueprint: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/the-brain/
Notes, References, and Links for this interview: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/the-deep-end-joseph-plummer-tragedy-and-hope-101/
To Learn more, search the History Blueprint as you digest this interview:
https://webbrain.com/brainpage/brain/D36749F1-3A40-09FA-957F-41294B88CB70#-8796
To Purchase the History Blueprint: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/the-brain/
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