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Covert Operations / Hugo Talks A ROUND UP, CAN YOU FACE MORE TRUTH AND FACTS, THEY WANT TO INFECT VOLUNTEERS WITH THE VIRUS.
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100 views • February 18, 2021
THEY WANT TO INFECT VOLUNTEERS WITH THE VIRUS,
TOPICAL DIGEST says, If it's this covid one it will be a first time event because it has never been isolated and therefore never been proven to exist. It seems they are trying to create a deadly virus we should all be worried about, instead of this con. This is GENOCIDE.
Covert Operations / Hugo Talks #lockdown Petition Link - https://petition.parliament.uk/petiti... TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
Lockdown, TRUTH AND FACTS, Billy the jab Hell Gates
TOPICAL DIGEST says, If it's this covid one it will be a first time event because it has never been isolated and therefore never been proven to exist. It seems they are trying to create a deadly virus we should all be worried about, instead of this con. This is GENOCIDE.
Covert Operations / Hugo Talks #lockdown Petition Link - https://petition.parliament.uk/petiti... TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
Lockdown, TRUTH AND FACTS, Billy the jab Hell Gates
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