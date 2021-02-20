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Matthew 10:11-20 “Boldness in the Midst of Persecution”
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10 views • February 20, 2021
In our last study, we saw Jesus getting ready to send out the 12 disciples throughout Israel. He gave them power and authority to heal, and to cast out demons. They were to preach the kingdom of God is at hand. In our study this week, we will see Jesus giving instruction as well as insight on what they will face as they go. Let’s pick up with verse 11.
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