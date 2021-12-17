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Vaccines For You, But Not For Migrants
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509 views • December 17, 2021
Migrants and refugees don't have the backing of their governments behind them meaning that, if they took the "vaccine" then whoever gave them the "vaccine" would accept liability. The makers of these "vaccines" can't have that because they know millions, potentially billions will be maimed and killed by their shots.
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Sources:
https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/refugees-lack-covid-shots-because-drugmakers-fear-lawsuits-documents-2021-12-16/
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Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Sources:
https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/refugees-lack-covid-shots-because-drugmakers-fear-lawsuits-documents-2021-12-16/
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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