X22 REPORT Ep. 2949a - The Economic Transition Has Begun, How Do You Introduce Digital Wallets?

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2949a - Dec 15, 2022
The Economic Transition Has Begun, How Do You Introduce Digital Wallets?
As the Biden admin continually funds other countries with taxpayer money, their agenda is going down the tubes, this was all suppose to be done using a cover story. The economy is hitting the people hard and the people know it. The Bitcoin regulation is unconstitutional. How do you introduce a digital wallet?
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
- Record Night Vision in 4k w/ These Binoculars!!
Click Here -> http://www.nightwatchpro.com
Get Up To 60% OFF Clicking The Link Above^^^
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.