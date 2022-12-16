X22 REPORT Ep. 2949a - The Economic Transition Has Begun, How Do You Introduce Digital Wallets?

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2949a - Dec 15, 2022

The Economic Transition Has Begun, How Do You Introduce Digital Wallets?

As the Biden admin continually funds other countries with taxpayer money, their agenda is going down the tubes, this was all suppose to be done using a cover story. The economy is hitting the people hard and the people know it. The Bitcoin regulation is unconstitutional. How do you introduce a digital wallet?

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Record Night Vision in 4k w/ These Binoculars!!

Click Here -> http://www.nightwatchpro.com

Get Up To 60% OFF Clicking The Link Above^^^











