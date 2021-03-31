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Dr. Steve Hotze talks about the dangerous "COVID-19 vaccine"
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84 views • March 31, 2021
Dr. Steve Hotze of the Hotze Health and Wellness Center in Houston Texas talks about the so-called COVID-19 vaccine, which is not a vaccine at all, but rather a dangerous, experimental gene therapy which does not provide any individual with immunity to COVID-19.
See also: http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020
See also: http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020
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