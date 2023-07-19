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Cahlen | How to Break Free from the Government | Public Notice
Laska in the Great White North
Laska in the Great White North
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87 views • July 19, 2023

Cahlen | How to Break Free from the Government | Public Notice
Cahlen | Modern Day Wizard 🧙‍♂️ 

Cahlen explains and reads his public notice | Idenifcation.

My strategy, I’m going to declare, that I am not a part of that organization because of the lawful principal of notice to agent is notice to principal. Notice to employee of an organization or a member of organization; is you can presume that, that person will notify the people in the organization who need to know.’

‘You, if you call yourself a United States citizen you are a member of that organization and if you read my public notice then you are an agent of that organization, and you have been notified and I have the right to presume that you notified the appropriate people everywhere.’

‘I declare.’

Who I am.

I am a living man. Not a cooperation. Born not birthed.

Your birth certificate is not talking about a biological human body it’s talking about the creation of a dead entity. Berthing having to do with docks berthing at a port, something like that.

I declare my political status as an American state national.

A National; someone who is born in a area. That is there home, they have the right to be there, the right to use all the resources as long at they are not hurting anyone.

Citizen is someone who becomes an employee or a member of an organization which calls itself government.

Jurisdiction

I am a man operating within the natural law on the land and soil. I’m not in a Maritime jurisdiction, the law of the sea. That’s where all the trickery is being played on you, the jurisdiction of the sea.


Keywords
bornidentificationstate nationalpublic noticenot a slavewho i ama living mannot birthed
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