The Woman Who Was on the Run for 8 Months to Protect Her Children Finally Speaks Out! *EXCLUSIVE*

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If you would like to help these children, you can contact the following to let your voice be heard.
Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring: 804-786-2071; [email protected] Virginia Governor Ralph Northam: 804-786-2211
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey: 334-242-7100
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall: 334-242-7300 Richmond,
Virginia FBI: 804-261-1044
Stafford, Virginia Detective J.G. Wright: 540-658-5210; [email protected] William Joseph Bannister: 202-834-9442;
[email protected];
[email protected]
Please sign the Change.org petition here. This petition includes wording you can use when contacting any of the above. https://www.change.org/p/virginia-att...
Our Alabama Family Court case number is DR-2019-500538.
Virginia Family Court case number is JJ053144-01-99