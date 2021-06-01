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Nurse Exposes Swab/PCR Test Contains Ethylene Oxide (EO) Which Is A Carcinogen Which Damages DNA&Fertility
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3912 views • June 01, 2021
The swab used to test Covid (PCR test) is saturated with Ethylene Oxide (EO) which is a carcinogen. Also damages DNA and fertility.
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