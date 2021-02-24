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Bio-Essentialism on a Young Earth
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11 views • February 24, 2021
Even a 3-yo knows the difference between Kanga & Felix.
Will the stasis of Essential Types of Life, as in Plato & Aristotle, be a banned view soon? Will cancel-culture win?
How old is your favorite planet (you too Perseverance)?
Is a Young Earth Possible? is our latest book:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1088860788
The late philosopher Mortimer Adler (d. 2001), who wrote the popular How to Read a Book, was the chairman of the board of editors of the Encyclopedia Britannica and was the man behind the Great Books series that came out in the early 1950's. He penned Truth in Religion: The Plurality of Religions and the Unity of Truth in 1990:
https://www.amazon.com/Truth-Religion-Plurality-Religions-Unity/dp/0020641400
Kindly,
Jay Hall M.S. (Math, 53 hrs. Science)
Asst. Math Prof. - Howard College
fmr. journalist – interviewed Maya Angelou
https://totalyouth.us/ TotalYouth.us
[email protected]
#Kitts #Kinds #Kraken #Biology #Essentialism #Adler #FreeSpeech
Will the stasis of Essential Types of Life, as in Plato & Aristotle, be a banned view soon? Will cancel-culture win?
How old is your favorite planet (you too Perseverance)?
Is a Young Earth Possible? is our latest book:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1088860788
The late philosopher Mortimer Adler (d. 2001), who wrote the popular How to Read a Book, was the chairman of the board of editors of the Encyclopedia Britannica and was the man behind the Great Books series that came out in the early 1950's. He penned Truth in Religion: The Plurality of Religions and the Unity of Truth in 1990:
https://www.amazon.com/Truth-Religion-Plurality-Religions-Unity/dp/0020641400
Kindly,
Jay Hall M.S. (Math, 53 hrs. Science)
Asst. Math Prof. - Howard College
fmr. journalist – interviewed Maya Angelou
https://totalyouth.us/ TotalYouth.us
[email protected]
#Kitts #Kinds #Kraken #Biology #Essentialism #Adler #FreeSpeech
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