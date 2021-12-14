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#2 - God's Message to the Cabal/Illuminati and the Jewish People. Part 2, Cabal is found in the Bible
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60 views • December 14, 2021
The Cabal is found in the Old Testament if you know where to look. The Cabal is NOT the Jewish people. Same history, but different religion and practices. They followed "other gods." Channeled information from prophet Ezekiel on the truth.
0:36 Cabal motivated by writings of the Bible
1:30 Explaining channeling. First attune to God of Love..
3:15 Cabal has same history as J people, but had different religion and practices.
5:20 Start of the Cabal with the kings of Israel and war.
7:00 God does NOT want people to appoint a king.
9:00 Could the Cabal have started by the line of kings passing down their knowledge of war and manipulation?
10:00 Bible stories used as justification for war and aggression. Fear and control of J people starts here.
11:00 Channeling on why God advocates peace, but yet why so much war in the Bible.
11:30 Ezekiel speaks: Cabal linked their violence to God. Plunder seen as a duty to their family line.
16:00 Cabal's violence against their own people, blaming it on Gentiles.
19:00 Cabal felt they were protectors of the Jewish people, but not any more, not today.
20:15 Why Cabal followed "other gods"
22:00 How the Jewish people will come to greatness - by not following the idea of "retribution"
23:00 God and Ezekiel pleads with Cabal to stop hurting God's world.
0:36 Cabal motivated by writings of the Bible
1:30 Explaining channeling. First attune to God of Love..
3:15 Cabal has same history as J people, but had different religion and practices.
5:20 Start of the Cabal with the kings of Israel and war.
7:00 God does NOT want people to appoint a king.
9:00 Could the Cabal have started by the line of kings passing down their knowledge of war and manipulation?
10:00 Bible stories used as justification for war and aggression. Fear and control of J people starts here.
11:00 Channeling on why God advocates peace, but yet why so much war in the Bible.
11:30 Ezekiel speaks: Cabal linked their violence to God. Plunder seen as a duty to their family line.
16:00 Cabal's violence against their own people, blaming it on Gentiles.
19:00 Cabal felt they were protectors of the Jewish people, but not any more, not today.
20:15 Why Cabal followed "other gods"
22:00 How the Jewish people will come to greatness - by not following the idea of "retribution"
23:00 God and Ezekiel pleads with Cabal to stop hurting God's world.
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