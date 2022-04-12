French Journalist Describes Time In Ukraine - "USA in charge"

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“I was surprised that in order to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this must be done through the Americans. We almost got arrested. An American came up and said: “here I am in command, not the Ukrainians.” He introduced himself. He is a veteran of the Iraq War. A report about it will appear in Figaro Magazine this week. He behaved rudely, at first he wanted to kick us out. Ordered to get sim cards from phones. We had to sign a contract before the end of the war. In general, the Americans rule there. Of course, unofficially.
… I thought that we would be with the international brigades, but it turned out that with the Pentagon.”
Source: t.me/donbass_photos
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