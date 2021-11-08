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STEW PETERS SHOW: Dr. Carrie Madej: First U.S. Lab examines "vaccine" vials: HORRIFIC findings revealed!…
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366 views • November 08, 2021
STEW PETERS SHOW:
Dr. Carrie Madej: First U.S. Lab examines "vaccine" vials: HORRIFIC findings revealed!…
The entire interview, duration 15':57" and Greek subtitled.
____________
STEW PETERS SHOW:
Δρ. Carrie Madej:
Το πρώτο Εργαστήριο στις Η.Π.Α. εξετάζει τα φιαλίδια των "εμβολίων": Αποκαλύφθηκαν ΦΡΙΚΙΑΣΤΙΚΑ ευρήματα!…
Ολόκληρη η συνέντευξη, διάρκειας 15':57" και υποτιτλισμένη στα Ελληνικά.
Dr. Carrie Madej: First U.S. Lab examines "vaccine" vials: HORRIFIC findings revealed!…
The entire interview, duration 15':57" and Greek subtitled.
____________
STEW PETERS SHOW:
Δρ. Carrie Madej:
Το πρώτο Εργαστήριο στις Η.Π.Α. εξετάζει τα φιαλίδια των "εμβολίων": Αποκαλύφθηκαν ΦΡΙΚΙΑΣΤΙΚΑ ευρήματα!…
Ολόκληρη η συνέντευξη, διάρκειας 15':57" και υποτιτλισμένη στα Ελληνικά.
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