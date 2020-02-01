"Malcolm Had a Teacher," The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, 1983

The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan speaks in Richmond, Virginia on December 10, 1983. Subject: “Christ’s Imminent Return”



Transcript:



And yea though Malcolm walked in the valley of the shadow of death he feared no evil because he had a powerful God and a true shepherd with him. Malcolm shook up America. He spook like no Black Man ever spoke since America's been America. Nobody from the colleges could handle Malcolm. They debated Malcolm and he sat them down like children. Why? Because Elijah [Muhammad] a man that met with God, had taught him above the wisdom of the world, fulfilling your scripture: "I will make the wisdom of this world (as) foolishness with God. And Malcolm sat down the wise as though they were fools, with a eighth grade education."



You claim Malcolm and Malcolm woke you up, but Elijah woke Malcolm up. Elijah the great teacher, standing behind the scenes, producing students to marvel the world. Elijah the Jesus, making disciples who could go out now with his power, and could open blind eyes and make deaf hear and dumb speak and raise dead men to life. And the world marveled at what Elijah was able to do. But they still didn’t understand him. He came to his own, but his own received him not. And the light shined in the darkness, but the darkness comprehended it not. Elijah was working miracles in the midst of a modern Rome.



You heard him say that the White race is a race of devils, and he shocked you. You said, "Oh my God, that man is teaching hatred." You don’t know what called Elijah into existence was four hundred long years. Elijah was saying to white people, Look at your evil. You are not doing the work of God, you're doing the work of satan. You deceived our fathers. You robbed them, kidnapped them, and murdered them, and deprived them of justice. This is not the act of people of God, this is the act of satanic demons.



Elijah was not wrong. He hurled the truth at America’s face. And even though Elijah was in the midst of one of the four beast (Bible book of Revelation) , the beast couldn’t eat this little lamb. Showing you that God was in your midst, Black man. Your day, your destiny was coming upon you. When God chooses a man from your loins, God has chosen you as His people. And that man that He chose from the midst of you was to feed us wisdom to prepare us for our role which is to rule after God sits the white man down from his evil rule of injustice.



Take it our let it alone Black man...