Kennedy - We want leadership, but we don't want bullying

We want leadership, but we don't want bullying. And we know the difference between bullying and leadership.



Why are we spending 18 billion dollars on vaccines and only 1,4 billion dollars on therapeutic drugs?



There are many other question, that we in a democracy, have a right to being answered, without being called conspiracy theorists. Without being villified.



The only way to win this is with democracy. We need to fight to get our democracy back. To reclaim our democracy from theses villains, who are stealing it from us.



The same people who are getting rich from this quarantine, are the same people who are censoring criticism of this quarantine.