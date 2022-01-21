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Back Story · Kate Magdalena
Back Story
℗ 2020 Southern Skye Records
Released on: 2020-03-27
Auto-generated by YouTube.
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A Deborah Tavares Personal Transmission
MY FRIEND - KATE - DIED 1/19/2022
“911"
Walking with her husband in Berkeley, Calif.
She collapsed on the sidewalk - they say it was a heart attack on the proclaimed
first day of turning on 5G.
She was a WARRIOR
Through her MUSIC
She wrote and sang
Please remember her, and pray!