NFSC Focus丨Future of Hong Kong

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https://gnews.org/post/p1gvg1b66
The West will formulate a series of policies against Hong Kong. If the CCP is unwilling to abolish the Hong Kong National Security Law, the Hong Kong dollar will be unpegged to the US dollar, and Europe will seize the assets of Hong Kong officials and deport their families. Hong Kong will become a no-fly zone and devolve similar to North Korea until Hong Kong regains its freedom.
The U.S. and Europe will take back Hong Kong from the CCP. Hong Kong will become independent, and the people of Hong Kong will enjoy unprecedented protection and support, so as the Uyghurs and Tibetans.