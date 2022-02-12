Ontario State of Emergency - Doug Ford Issues Threats - Freedom Convoy 2022

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Doug Ford cuts his snowmobile adventure short to Issue threats to working class Canadians and declare a state of Emergency in Ontario. GiveSendGo states that Canada has no say in what they do with funds donated through them. Canadian government uses Mafia style rhetoric with truckers rather than talking to them directly.
John Hopkins University analysis on the effects of lockdowns:
https://sites.krieger.jhu.edu/iae/fil...
Bitcoin for Truckers:
https://tallyco.in/s/lzxccm/
Give Send Go:
https://www.givesendgo.com/freedomcon...
#freedomconvoy2022 #truckerconvoy2022 #GiveSendGo
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