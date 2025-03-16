4 Tunes for St. Patrick's Day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Carolan's Ramble to Cashel, a minor-key piece, A jig from my grandparent's record collection plus a largo-major key-vocal piece. I'd love to direct people to these artists' recordings; these recordings were given to me from a bride suggesting music for her wedding (back in the mid90's). Support my channel by purchasing one of my recordings here: https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com