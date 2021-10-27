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Does George Soros manipulate the Global World Order? Gravitas Plus:
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50 views • October 27, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qQbVyHVmmKs

A nexus is trying to alter political realities the world over. One name is imprinted on the narrative it’s trying to build. On Gravitas Plus, WION's Palki Sharma Upadhyay brings you the story of George Soros.

#GeorgeSoros #GravitasPlus #GlobalOrder

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WION -The World is One News, examines global issues with in-depth analysis. We provide much more than the news of the day. Our aim to empower people to explore their world. With our Global headquarters in New Delhi, we bring you news on the hour, by the hour. We deliver information that is not biased. We are journalists who are neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and we stand for a globalised united world. So for us the World is truly One.

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deep statetraitorsurveillancehidden handilluminatifascismbilderbergswampseditionbig brothercommunistdictatorfascisttreacheryfreemasonstapinfiltratebugging
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy