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Epstein coalition's strikes on Tehran this afternoon.
Adding:
Trump admitted that he trusts Putin more than any of Washington's European allies.
He also noted that it's harder for him to deal with Zelensky than with the Russian leader.
Trump added: Putin has shown that he's not afraid of Europe. Trump's words are quoted by a journalist from the MS Now TV channel.