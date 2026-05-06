***FREEDOM FRIES!** 🇺🇸🍟 Ah yes, the 2003 classic. When France wouldn't back the Iraq invasion, some Americans decided the ultimate retaliation was... renaming French fries in the House cafeteria. It started at a little spot called Cubbie's in Beaufort, North Carolina. Then Reps. Walter Jones and Bob Ney made it official on Capitol Hill: **Freedom Fries**, Freedom Toast, and Freedom Bread. A small but *symbolic* slap to our so-called ally. The move was widely mocked (including by plenty of Americans), quietly reversed a few years later, and now lives on as a perfect time capsule of early 2000s geopolitical pettiness. You craving some crispy freedom with that? Or just stirring the pot from up north? 😏*FREEDOM FRIES!** 🇺🇸🍟 Ah yes, the 2003 classic. When France wouldn't back the Iraq invasion, some Americans decided the ultimate retaliation was... renaming French fries in the House cafeteria. It started at a little spot called Cubbie's in Beaufort, North Carolina. Then Reps. Walter Jones and Bob Ney made it official on Capitol Hill: **Freedom Fries**, Freedom Toast, and Freedom Bread. A small but *symbolic* slap to our so-called ally. The move was widely mocked (including by plenty of Americans), quietly reversed a few years later, and now lives on as a perfect time capsule of early 2000s geopolitical pettiness. You craving some crispy freedom with that? Or just stirring the pot from up north? 😏











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