Global Dictatorship under the Fraudulent WHO Treaty

WHO Treaty – End of Nations, Strong Arm Centralized Playbook for Dictators

From the Expose News – “The latest draft of the Pandemic Treaty proposed by WHO’s Intergovernmental Negotiating Body is an admission of failure so significant that they are suggesting nations sign an incomplete document. “They know that they cannot show us the details of what they really want to do. So, they are proposing an incomplete, watered-down agreement in the hopes that they will be able to make decisions in the future; in the hopes that we won’t be paying attention,” James Roguski has concluded. Please note: WHO’s Pandemic Treaty has also been referred to as the Pandemic Accord, Pandemic Agreement and WHO Convention Agreement + (“WHO CA+”). In this article, we refer to it as the Pandemic Agreement. The ninth meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (“INB”) started on 18 March and ended on 28 March. “WHO Member States agreed to resume negotiations aimed at finalizing a pandemic agreement during 29 April to 10 May” at the resumption of INB9, a statement released by the World Health Organization (“WHO”) said. In December 2021 WHO decided to establish the INB to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement, or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. INB9 is the ninth meeting of the INB. The next round of INB9 negotiations will end a little over two weeks before the World Health Assembly. “Next month’s resumption of INB9 will be a critical milestone ahead of the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly, starting 27 May 2024, at which Member States are scheduled to consider the proposed text of the world’s first pandemic agreement for adoption,” WHO’s statement said. WHO’s statement includes a link to a draft of the Pandemic Agreement that INB9 was negotiating. This version is labelled A/INB/9/3 and is dated 13 March 2024. https://expose-news.com/2024/04/20/latest-pandemic-treaty-draft-has-gaping-holes/

We also cover more excuses of heart issues that are hilarious. Will the bird flu be the next plandemic? What could be a solution for the next plandemic? It’s interesting, we are seeing an uptick of illnesses from mosquitoes. Interesting, they launched gain of function GMO mosquitos.