© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ambition? My Parents Are Paying The Bills, But My Girlfriend Doesn't Care About Money!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • January 11, 2021
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3992/married-gay-male-discovers-that-he-is-not-gay-call-in-show-february-4th-2018
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3992-married-gay-male-discovers-that-he-is-not-gay-call-in-show-february-4th-2018
Question: “I’m a 20-year-old who is currently a sophomore in college in the US. I've had very good upbringing with very little to no abuse. My father is in the 1% of yearly income and I am extremely well off. Most of my expenses (rent, groceries, college tuition, etc.) are currently being paid for by my parents. I'm grateful that they do this for me and I can see that having them as benefactors enables me to have more free time to obtain new knowledge and skills, as well as save the money I do earn. However, I've had the nagging thought that by accepting their help, I'm hindering my own potential growth by living in such a soft and orderly environment. I understand that many parents want to create a better life for their child they never had for themselves. My grandfather worked to give my father more resources to utilize than he ever had growing up. My father works hard to provide me with even more resources to utilize than he ever had growing up. Is the transference of an increasing abundance of resources from one generation to the next really a keystone piece of creating and optimizing a great life for the next of kin, or does this abundance of resources hinder the progress of the next of kin by failing preparing them for the real world?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3992/married-gay-male-discovers-that-he-is-not-gay-call-in-show-february-4th-2018
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3992-married-gay-male-discovers-that-he-is-not-gay-call-in-show-february-4th-2018
Question: “I’m a 20-year-old who is currently a sophomore in college in the US. I've had very good upbringing with very little to no abuse. My father is in the 1% of yearly income and I am extremely well off. Most of my expenses (rent, groceries, college tuition, etc.) are currently being paid for by my parents. I'm grateful that they do this for me and I can see that having them as benefactors enables me to have more free time to obtain new knowledge and skills, as well as save the money I do earn. However, I've had the nagging thought that by accepting their help, I'm hindering my own potential growth by living in such a soft and orderly environment. I understand that many parents want to create a better life for their child they never had for themselves. My grandfather worked to give my father more resources to utilize than he ever had growing up. My father works hard to provide me with even more resources to utilize than he ever had growing up. Is the transference of an increasing abundance of resources from one generation to the next really a keystone piece of creating and optimizing a great life for the next of kin, or does this abundance of resources hinder the progress of the next of kin by failing preparing them for the real world?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.