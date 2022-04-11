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EntertheStars: Artemis Wormwood Treats Alopecia? Superman Had It and... [08.04.2022]
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37 views • April 11, 2022
-> Born Same Day As Will Smith.
'I remember Thump saying before he left office: "some very dark spells have been cast" and it went by like no big deal, no one seemed to question him on what he meant. And also he is/was called "the tip of the spear" all the way back to the 60's I believe, when he went through a military academy'
Links for verification:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wormwood_(Bible)
https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/treatment/clinical-trials/search/v?id=NCI-2021-01698
https://www.wpi.edu/news/early-research-finds-extracts-sweet-wormwood-plant-can-inhibit-covid-19-virus#:~:text=A%20team%20of%20researchers%20that,two%20of%20its%20recent%20variants.
https://patents.google.com/patent/KR20110105991A/en
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/exd.14073
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2003/11/10/the-reeve-effect
https://www.medgadget.com/2022/03/global-alopecia-market-size-to-grow-usd-13-44-billion-by-2027.html
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10340242/
https://www.famousbirthdays.com/september25.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O7ggWT0lM8I
https://www.resetera.com/threads/just-saw-donald-glover-on-jimmy-kimmel-with-a-shaved-head.567799/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Artemis
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Artemis_Corona
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Artemis_program
https://www.radionwtn.com/2021/09/10/lbls-45-year-old-bald-eagle-artemis-passes-away/
https://media.vanityfair.com/photos/5be9ffa29e889a02a14740e2/master/pass/Trump-Everlasting-Tuff-With-Umbrella.jpg
https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2018/11/maybe-donald-trump-has-good-reason-to-be-afraid-of-the-weather
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10672739/Angelina-Jolie-visits-Ukrainian-child-refugees-childrens-hospital-arrived-fleeing-war.html
10,304 views Streamed live on Apr 8, 2022
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/cOAFGAmLuZ8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
'I remember Thump saying before he left office: "some very dark spells have been cast" and it went by like no big deal, no one seemed to question him on what he meant. And also he is/was called "the tip of the spear" all the way back to the 60's I believe, when he went through a military academy'
Links for verification:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wormwood_(Bible)
https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/treatment/clinical-trials/search/v?id=NCI-2021-01698
https://www.wpi.edu/news/early-research-finds-extracts-sweet-wormwood-plant-can-inhibit-covid-19-virus#:~:text=A%20team%20of%20researchers%20that,two%20of%20its%20recent%20variants.
https://patents.google.com/patent/KR20110105991A/en
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/exd.14073
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2003/11/10/the-reeve-effect
https://www.medgadget.com/2022/03/global-alopecia-market-size-to-grow-usd-13-44-billion-by-2027.html
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10340242/
https://www.famousbirthdays.com/september25.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O7ggWT0lM8I
https://www.resetera.com/threads/just-saw-donald-glover-on-jimmy-kimmel-with-a-shaved-head.567799/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Artemis
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Artemis_Corona
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Artemis_program
https://www.radionwtn.com/2021/09/10/lbls-45-year-old-bald-eagle-artemis-passes-away/
https://media.vanityfair.com/photos/5be9ffa29e889a02a14740e2/master/pass/Trump-Everlasting-Tuff-With-Umbrella.jpg
https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2018/11/maybe-donald-trump-has-good-reason-to-be-afraid-of-the-weather
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10672739/Angelina-Jolie-visits-Ukrainian-child-refugees-childrens-hospital-arrived-fleeing-war.html
10,304 views Streamed live on Apr 8, 2022
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/cOAFGAmLuZ8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
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