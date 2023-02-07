And We Know 2.7.2023 Beginning of SORROWS Deceivers exposed, Trump on SOTU, Many reject GRAMMYS. PRAY!

LT of And We Know
Feb 7, 2023
Through all of the chaos and pain on the earth, we have good news. Almost everyone is starting to realize what evil is and are making their comments known around the earth, Trump is speaking out on the evil, Turkey seems to have been targeted, More to uncover in AZ and Biden
