Mirror. Source

Sasha Latypova Interview - How Pfizer & The Department Of Defense Defrauded The Public https://rumble.com/v2bvae6-sasha-latypova-interview-how-pfizer-and-the-department-of-defense-defrauded.html | Fearless Nation channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XcFJRZsq8G7q/





Quote: "Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at thelastamericanvagabond.locals.com! In this interview, we are joined by former pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) executive, Sasha Latypova, who explains how the mRNA injections, products which are shown to be unsafe, continue to be on the market. Sasha has more than 25 years experience in the pharmaceutical industry. She has previously worked as an entrepreneur, an econometrician and as a clinical trials contractor for more than 60 pharmaceutical companies. Her clients included Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, AstraZeneca, GSK and others. Throughout her career, Sasha interacted with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulators on behalf of her clients. She is also a former member of the Cardiovascular Safety Research Consortium. Despite a successful career, Sasha is no longer part of the pharmaceutical industry and has spent the past three years investigating the fraud, corruption and crime of Big Pharma and its collaboration with governments around the world as it relates to COVID-19 and the mRNA injections. Her work can be found at her Substack. Sasha discusses with Taylor Hudak why we are no longer in a world in which standard pharmaceutical practices and good manufacturing practices apply. Instead, Sasha says, we are in a strange dystopian state of "public health emergency." All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/sasha-latypova-interview-how-pfizer-department-of-defense-defrauded-public Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement? Use our new P.O. box: Ryan Cristian 1113 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146 Franklin, Tn 37064 Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at: https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav Support TLAV through Autonomy: Join Autonomy: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/QZmKjVCA Ryan Cristián’s Objectivity Course: https://marketplace.autonomyagora.com/objective-research Richard Grove’s Course: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/QZmKjVCA Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded: https://tlavagabond.substack.com/ https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/donations/donation-form/ https://www.subscribestar.com/the-last-american-vagabond https://cash.app/$TLAVagabond https://www.buymeacoffee.com/tlavagabond Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here: http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867 #TLAVPirateStreams #TheLastAmericanVagabond #DrBhakdi "Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”"

-

5G is a weapon system - Don't be fooled by the fake narrative https://tinyurl.com/tf38xs3d ~ The agenda - They are destroying human kind https://tinyurl.com/2p82r3j9 ~ 60GHz in schools - Lena Pu and Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/2c67ep66 ~ 5G target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://tinyurl.com/4hetn32u ~ UK Government hacked https://tinyurl.com/337zjb4s ~ Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na





Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m