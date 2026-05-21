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Prophecies | Humility, Jubilee and Freedom! - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
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Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.


TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com


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TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/


For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)


WATCH Ginger Ziegler:

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/GingerZieglerMinistries?e9s=src_v1_cmd

WEBSITE: https://gingerziegler.com/



𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -

700 Club May 19, 2026

https://youtu.be/ANSC_UPvQPs


Dutch Sheets May 20, 2026

https://youtu.be/PGGHhMSWgS0



Johnny and Elizabeth Enlow May 18, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/live/SG5aGEDdvJg?si=00ml4vJ9tRzSKP9f



https://youtube.com/shorts/qHsd8wCtVNI?si=xxwkwhbznDQsmiCe



Robin Bullock 11th Hour May 19, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/live/1MuiGW-PWYc?si=FhGOa2eLTkq_Yg5M



Andrew Whalen May 18, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/live/xPMvwykP7Zk?si=qMj9VpmL6QbjoNX2



Carolyn Dennis May 16, 2024 word received on May 14, 2026

https://youtu.be/5mr-hkE8qsI?si=pe39FgMAN-A0DNi7



Hank Kunneman May 17. 2026

https://youtu.be/pUak_YT24T0



Kent Christmas May 17, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/live/GQca0z9jeR4?si=Q8k5R2NFoAz5Fe1O



Mike Thompson May 15, 2026

https://rumble.com/v7a1d76-trump-and-the-dragon-of-the-east-plus-prayer-for-your-financial-increase-mi.html



Julie Green Received May 8, 2026 and delivered on May 18, 2026

https://rumble.com/v7a0oo4-live-with-julie.html


𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

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𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

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Promo Code: FLYOVER


Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team


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