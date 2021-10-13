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Circle Jerks - Golden Shower of Hits Complete cassette tape full length album
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52 views • October 13, 2021
1. "In Your Eyes" Keith Morris, Greg Hetson, Roger Rogerson, Lucky Lehrer 0:41
2. "Parade of the Horribles" Lehrer, Hetson 1:30
3. "Under the Gun" Morris, Hetson 2:56
4. "When the Shit Hits the Fan" Morris, Hetson 2:34
5. "Bad Words" Morris, Rogerson 1:43
6. "Red Blanket Room" Morris, Hetson, Rogerson, Lehrer 1:32
7. "High Price on Our Heads" Rogerson 2:52
8. "Coup d'Etat" Morris, Hetson 1:59
9. "Product of My Environment" Morris, Rogerson 1:46
10. "Rats of Reality" Hetson, Rogerson 3:19
11. "Junk Mail" Morris, Rogerson 1:20
12. "Golden Shower of Hits (Jerks on 45)"
"Along Comes Mary"
"Close to You"
"Afternoon Delight"
"Having My Baby"
"Love Will Keep Us Together"
"D-I-V-O-R-C-E"
"
Tandyn Almer
Burt Bacharach, Hal David
Bill Danoff
Paul Anka
Neil Sedaka, Howard Greenfield
Bobby Braddock, Curly Putman
5:12
2. "Parade of the Horribles" Lehrer, Hetson 1:30
3. "Under the Gun" Morris, Hetson 2:56
4. "When the Shit Hits the Fan" Morris, Hetson 2:34
5. "Bad Words" Morris, Rogerson 1:43
6. "Red Blanket Room" Morris, Hetson, Rogerson, Lehrer 1:32
7. "High Price on Our Heads" Rogerson 2:52
8. "Coup d'Etat" Morris, Hetson 1:59
9. "Product of My Environment" Morris, Rogerson 1:46
10. "Rats of Reality" Hetson, Rogerson 3:19
11. "Junk Mail" Morris, Rogerson 1:20
12. "Golden Shower of Hits (Jerks on 45)"
"Along Comes Mary"
"Close to You"
"Afternoon Delight"
"Having My Baby"
"Love Will Keep Us Together"
"D-I-V-O-R-C-E"
"
Tandyn Almer
Burt Bacharach, Hal David
Bill Danoff
Paul Anka
Neil Sedaka, Howard Greenfield
Bobby Braddock, Curly Putman
5:12
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