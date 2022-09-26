Judge Napolitano: Dobbs Decision "Unleashed Demons;" US May Shatter

The Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case overturning Roe v. Wade "unleashed demons" in American society, as now it is up to the will of the majority whether a baby has a right to life, warned prominent legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman.





Conservatives on the high court may not have had enough votes to define a baby as a person entitled to the God-given right to life and the protection under the laws, as required in the 14th Amendment, but that is what they should have done. Subjecting the right to life to the whim of states is wrong, he said.





In fact, in the Roe ruling, justices explicitly stated that if the baby in the womb was in fact a person, there could be no abortion. "The Pandora's Box has been opened," he said, warning that California and New Jersey were competing with each other to see who can be more extreme on abortion and that this ruling is in "some ways worse" than Roe.





The judge said ultimately fixing this will require a sea-change in how people think.





Ultimately, Judge Napolitano predicted that the federal government will implode and America will split into various independent separate regions, with some having more liberty than others.