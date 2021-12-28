© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canadian Pro-Vaccine Viral Immunologist: The Covid 19 Vaccines Have NOT Been Properly Studied (with BG subtitles)
Follow
0
Share
Report
25 views • December 28, 2021
Canadian pro-vaccine viral immunologist Byram Bridle talks about the so called Covid 19 vaccines. He explains how they have NOT been properly studied and what adverse reactions they cause. The viral immunologist also explains how a study done on rats is insuffucient in regards to the safety of humans, and especially children.
Also, you will see what happened to him after he gave a brief 5 minute interview and spoke about this, which as he says is entirely based on peer reviewed studies.
The translation to Bulgarian and the subtitles have been made by myself.
Please share freely!
Also, you will see what happened to him after he gave a brief 5 minute interview and spoke about this, which as he says is entirely based on peer reviewed studies.
The translation to Bulgarian and the subtitles have been made by myself.
Please share freely!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.