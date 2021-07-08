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"We'll corrupt your children" - SF Gay Chorus
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175 views • July 08, 2021
San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus video was released on July 1, 2021 but set to "Private" on YouTube on July 7, 2021 after receiving harsh criticism. Conversion is surely needed. Eternity is a long, long time.
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