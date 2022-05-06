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Dr. Naomi Wolf: Pfizer Documents Prove Massive Criminal Experiment On Pregnant Women
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396 views • May 06, 2022
The basis for Pfizer to declare the COVID vaccine ‘safe and effective’ for pregnant woman was a study with 44 rats in France. Every doctor making that call either worked for Pfizer or held stock in companies profiting from the vaccine. Dr. Naomi Wolf on Americas Voice.
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