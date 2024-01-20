Create New Account
Footage of a Houthi anti-ship missile hitting the Israel-bound Greek bulk carrier Zografia as it approaches the Red Sea
The Prisoner
🇾🇪 Footage of a Houthi anti-ship missile hitting the Greek bulk carrier Zografia as it approaches the Red Sea. The ship was heading to one of the Israeli ports.

Source @Intel Slava Z

