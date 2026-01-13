BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr. Joel Wallach on Lymphoma & Lymphatic Cancer: Selenium Deficiency Is the Hidden Killer
InfoHealth News
61 views • 22 hours ago

Dr. Joel Wallach on Lymphoma & Lymphatic Cancer: Selenium Deficiency Is the Hidden Killer

In this eye-opening video, Dr. Joel Wallach dives deep into the often-overlooked nutritional roots of lymphoma and lymphatic cancers (including Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's types). Drawing from decades of veterinary and human health research, Dr. Wallach argues that these conditions are not primarily genetic or random—but largely stem from long-term deficiencies in essential minerals, especially selenium.Key points covered:Selenium's critical role: As a powerful antioxidant and immune booster, selenium helps protect cells from damage and supports the body's natural defenses against abnormal cell growth. Dr. Wallach references historical studies (like Shamberger's work) showing lower lymphoma rates in high-selenium areas and higher risks where soil (and thus food) is deficient.

The "hidden killer" explained: Modern diets, processed foods, and depleted soils leave most people selenium-deficient, weakening immunity and allowing lymphatic system issues to develop over time. He connects this to swollen lymph nodes, immune dysfunction, and cancer progression.

Beyond selenium: Dr. Wallach emphasizes his core philosophy—the need for 90 essential nutrients daily (including 60 minerals, 16 vitamins, 12 amino acids, and essential fatty acids) to prevent and potentially reverse degenerative diseases. He critiques conventional medicine for ignoring nutrition in favor of drugs/surgery.

Practical advice: Tips on supplementation (e.g., Youngevity products rich in selenium and colloids), avoiding "bad oils" and gluten, and lifestyle changes to support lymphatic health.

Hopeful message: Through proper nutrition, many have reportedly seen improvements in energy, reduced inflammation, and better outcomes—even in advanced cases.


Whether you're dealing with a diagnosis, swollen nodes, or just want to prevent future issues, Dr. Wallach's no-nonsense, evidence-backed approach challenges mainstream views and offers a nutrient-focused path to wellness.Timestamps (approximate, based on typical Wallach clips):0:00 – Intro to lymphatic/lymphoma cancers

2:30 – Why genetics isn't the full story

5:45 – Selenium deficiency: The hidden killer exposed

10:15 – Studies linking low selenium to higher cancer rates

15:00 – How to correct deficiencies & support your immune system

20:00+ – Q&A or caller stories (if included)


Watch till the end for Dr. Wallach's bold claim: "Dead doctors don't lie—nutrition can change everything!"If you're inspired, check out Youngevity for selenium-rich supplements. Like, subscribe, and share to spread the word on natural health solutions! #DrJoelWallach #Selenium #Lymphoma #LymphaticCancer #NutritionalHealing(Note: This summary assumes a standard 20-30 minute Wallach-style talk/clip on the topic, aligned with his known views and similar videos like those on selenium/cancer links. If the actual video differs significantly, adjust accordingly!)

Keywords
seleniumlymphomayoungevityjoel wallachnutritional healingimmune system supportlymphatic cancermineral deficiency90 essential nutrientsselenium deficiencyultimate seleniumhidden killercancer nutritionantioxidant seleniumhodgki lymphoma
