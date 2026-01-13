Dr. Joel Wallach on Lymphoma & Lymphatic Cancer: Selenium Deficiency Is the Hidden Killer

Products: https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

(800) 212-2613

CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE

Radio Show: https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563

#lymphoma #LymphaticCancer #seleniumdeficiency





Order Ultimate Selenium

https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-selenium-90-capsules.html?sku=20971





Dr. Joel Wallach, a naturopathic physician and advocate for nutritional approaches to health. Based on similar content from his talks (and the thumbnail/title theme we've discussed), it focuses on lymphoma / lymphatic cancer and the role of selenium deficiency as a major contributing factor—what he calls "the hidden killer."





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE





https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0





BUY THE YOUNGEVITY PRODUCTS

https://90minerals.com/

https://youngevity.me/

https://vitaminsuk.co.uk/ United Kingdom

https://youngevityaustralia.com/ Australia

https://youngevityeurope.com/ EUROPE

https://drwallachyoungevity.com/

https://youngevityvitamins.com/

https://youngofficiall.com/





Collagen Products https://collagenpowder.net/

Pro Cardio FX https://procardiofx.com/

Pro Joint FX https://projointfx.com/





Youngevity Hemp Products https://hempfx.net/





Dr Wallach’s Radio Show https://drwallachradio.com/

Dr Wallach’s Books http://drwallachsbooks.com/

Dr Wallach’s Supplements https://drwallachyoungevity.com/





FIND OUT WHAT YOU NEED TAKE THE QUIZ

https://ygyhealthquiz.com/





YOUNGEVITY SPANISH

https://ygyespanol.com/





In this eye-opening video, Dr. Joel Wallach dives deep into the often-overlooked nutritional roots of lymphoma and lymphatic cancers (including Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's types). Drawing from decades of veterinary and human health research, Dr. Wallach argues that these conditions are not primarily genetic or random—but largely stem from long-term deficiencies in essential minerals, especially selenium.Key points covered:Selenium's critical role: As a powerful antioxidant and immune booster, selenium helps protect cells from damage and supports the body's natural defenses against abnormal cell growth. Dr. Wallach references historical studies (like Shamberger's work) showing lower lymphoma rates in high-selenium areas and higher risks where soil (and thus food) is deficient.

The "hidden killer" explained: Modern diets, processed foods, and depleted soils leave most people selenium-deficient, weakening immunity and allowing lymphatic system issues to develop over time. He connects this to swollen lymph nodes, immune dysfunction, and cancer progression.

Beyond selenium: Dr. Wallach emphasizes his core philosophy—the need for 90 essential nutrients daily (including 60 minerals, 16 vitamins, 12 amino acids, and essential fatty acids) to prevent and potentially reverse degenerative diseases. He critiques conventional medicine for ignoring nutrition in favor of drugs/surgery.

Practical advice: Tips on supplementation (e.g., Youngevity products rich in selenium and colloids), avoiding "bad oils" and gluten, and lifestyle changes to support lymphatic health.

Hopeful message: Through proper nutrition, many have reportedly seen improvements in energy, reduced inflammation, and better outcomes—even in advanced cases.





Whether you're dealing with a diagnosis, swollen nodes, or just want to prevent future issues, Dr. Wallach's no-nonsense, evidence-backed approach challenges mainstream views and offers a nutrient-focused path to wellness.Timestamps (approximate, based on typical Wallach clips):0:00 – Intro to lymphatic/lymphoma cancers

2:30 – Why genetics isn't the full story

5:45 – Selenium deficiency: The hidden killer exposed

10:15 – Studies linking low selenium to higher cancer rates

15:00 – How to correct deficiencies & support your immune system

20:00+ – Q&A or caller stories (if included)





Watch till the end for Dr. Wallach's bold claim: "Dead doctors don't lie—nutrition can change everything!"If you're inspired, check out Youngevity for selenium-rich supplements. Like, subscribe, and share to spread the word on natural health solutions! #DrJoelWallach #Selenium #Lymphoma #LymphaticCancer #NutritionalHealing(Note: This summary assumes a standard 20-30 minute Wallach-style talk/clip on the topic, aligned with his known views and similar videos like those on selenium/cancer links. If the actual video differs significantly, adjust accordingly!)