Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
House floor chair caught w live mic instructing her how to command the session ... Y SOMEONE WHO WASNT COUNTED NOR PRESENT!! WHAT?
163 views
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
Published Yesterday |

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fjWi38dcuKK6/

Check this shit out. This chick is caught, on the house floor, with a live mic directing her what to say from somewhere other than the house... meaning this person was not cou Ted nor present BUT was running the voting process it appears... my issue is anyone running any gov function thru someone else via remote w no one else knowing. Who was this person? What do you think? Hit meeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
current eventspoliticshousemccarthyremote controls

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket