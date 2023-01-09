House floor chair caught w live mic instructing her how to command the session ... Y SOMEONE WHO WASNT COUNTED NOR PRESENT!! WHAT?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fjWi38dcuKK6/



Check this shit out. This chick is caught, on the house floor, with a live mic directing her what to say from somewhere other than the house... meaning this person was not cou Ted nor present BUT was running the voting process it appears... my issue is anyone running any gov function thru someone else via remote w no one else knowing. Who was this person? What do you think? Hit meeeeee! [email protected]