https://gettr.com/post/p249ujs07ad
2023.01.08 In the past 24 hours, the most deaths in China were medical staff. Some western countries expected tourists to come, but now they are afraid of them
过去24小时中国死亡最多的是医护人员，一些西方国家之前盼望游客来，现在怕他们来。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.