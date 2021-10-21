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G. EDWARD GRIFFIN: MARTIAL LAW TO BE DECLARED! - THE WAR HAS JUST BEGUN!
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403 views • October 21, 2021
World Alternative Media



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Josh Sigurdson talks with G. Edward Griffin, legendary author and the man behind the Red Pill Expo!
As we see one of the greatest psychological campaigns in history utilizing fear mongering to push the vast majority of people worldwide into a sleep-like slumber, only a small minority of people make it out with their brains unwashed. This doesn't mean things are hopeless for those of us who respect bodily autonomy and individual freedom, however, it will be a tough uphill battle against the zombified masses.
In this video, G. Edward Griffin talks about the sophisticated propaganda that leads to billions falling into complacency despite having thousands of scientific sources that prove them wrong. The author of The Creature From Jekyll Island breaks down his thoughts on the trap that is the supply chain crunch as well as inflation as millions lose jobs and millions protest worldwide.
Can people be deprogrammed?

We also talk about the upcoming Red Pill Expo in Lafayette, Louisiana on November 6th and 7th where Mr. Griffin will also be celebrating his 90th birthday.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
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