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TASA - July 12, 2021 - 9) Pharma got Free of Jail card during Bankrupted Congress - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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30 views • July 19, 2021
There is a lawsuit being prepared against the Pharma, but the congress is defunct. Delaware Provides a King Bench Protecting Criminals Incorporations. The Pharma Criminal Industrial Complex not operating Lawfully. Ohio serving as refuge for International criminals operating since generations. Between Ohio and Delaware we've got real problem, but the States Assembly through the Federation is the Sword to stop those criminals at the International and Global jurisdiction level. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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