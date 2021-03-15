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IPCC pressure tactics exposed: A Climategate Backgrounder
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61 views • March 15, 2021
7 Dec 2019
Dr. John Robson looks back on the 10th anniversary of the exposure of the scandalous "Climategate" decision to delete awkward data that contradicted the idea that settled science said we face a man-made global warming crisis.
For a transcript of this video including links to some of the sources, please visit:
https://climatediscussionnexus.com/videos/climategate-hide-the-decline-backgrounder/
Dr. John Robson looks back on the 10th anniversary of the exposure of the scandalous "Climategate" decision to delete awkward data that contradicted the idea that settled science said we face a man-made global warming crisis.
For a transcript of this video including links to some of the sources, please visit:
https://climatediscussionnexus.com/videos/climategate-hide-the-decline-backgrounder/
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