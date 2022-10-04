HFI Interviews Mark and Michelle Sherwood

Hope and Health. Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood are the founders of a successful medical practice that helps patients from around the world find the health they were created to enjoy. As bestselling authors, podcasters, movie producers, and media personalities, they founded Hope Dealers International to reach beyond their clinic and empower people to take control of their health.

HFI interview with Dr. Mark and Dr. Michelle Sherwood. We discussed their functional medicine clinic out of Tulsa, OK and their natural based covid protocols available at their website https://fmidr.com/







The Sherwoods deliver clear, proven, scientifically-informed ways for you and your family to be healthier and feel better! As Christians, their biblical insights provide a faith foundation for people to engage their hearts and mind in the healing process. They deliver simple, actionable nuggets of wisdom to help you make measurable progress—and see results!



