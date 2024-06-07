HERE COMES 🐳 MS ALABAMA!

VfB seriously thought that this was some sort of massive troll 🧌





Plus-sized Miss Alabama winner Sara Milliken has responded to trolls who called her an 'unhealthy embarrassment.' The 23-year-old was thrilled to win the top prize in the National American Miss pageant but quickly faced online harassment about her appearance.





"Even something that you type over a screen can have a lasting impression on people,"Milliken told WKRG. "Even though I'm not at that point, it can lead people to do some very dark things to themselves."





Despite the negativity, many supporters rallied behind her. Comments like Tracie Stephens-Brooks' praise of Milliken's kindness and David Junior's celebration of diversity in beauty pageants showed a strong support network.





Milliken, determined not to let the criticism deter her, is now preparing for the national final in Florida over Thanksgiving. "I'll be honest, it got to me for about five minutes," she admitted. "Their words can hurt, even if it is online. But I've always wanted to spread positivity, and this kind of put me in a position to do exactly that."





Her victory came after three attempts at the contest, which aims to foster positive self-image and enhance natural beauty. "No matter what your body looks like, no matter where you come from, you can do anything you set your mind to," Milliken said.





In the wake of her win, hundreds of supporters have flooded her inbox with offers of dresses and beauty products for the next round. While she has managed to brush off the cyberbullying, Milliken urges others to be kinder, emphasizing that not everyone can easily recover from such attacks.





