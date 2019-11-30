Bomb Cyclone Slams US with Tropical Snow & Sudden Stratospheric Event Begins (916)

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Cold weather hurricane slams USA west coast with 100mph winds then winter storm Ezekiel grinds over the Midwest grow belt with a collapsing bomb cyclone dropping record snow and cold temperatures. Snow in Sunny Southern California as the Sudden Stratospheric Warming event begins which will displace Arctic air over N. America and Europe for five weeks. Bitcoin silver round contains a message about the GSM.
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***Today's Story Links***
Sudden Stratospheric Warming Event to Freeze Northern Hemisphere https://pbs.twimg.com/card_img/119681...
https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...
Video animation of Sudden stratospheric warming event https://youtu.be/i6MwL7BXne8
An intense cyclone will develop a powerful winter storm with severe blizzard conditions across the Northern Plains, US on Nov 30th https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...
Lenticular Cloud https://twitter.com/severeweatherEU/s...
Arctic cold over Europe https://twitter.com/severeweatherEU/s...
A powerful deep cyclone with a pronounced sting jet along the NW USA coast results in extreme snowfall in SW Oregon and Sierra Nevada (California) https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...
HISTORIC SNOWFALL FORCES MANY NORTHERN COLORADO COMMUNITIES TO “ALL BUT SHUT DOWN” https://electroverse.net/historic-sno...
HUNDREDS OF THANKSGIVING SNOWFALL RECORDS SMASHED ACROSS THE UNITED STATES https://electroverse.net/hundreds-of-...
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